ATHENS Nov 11 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros
($1.22 billion) of three-month T-bills to refinance a maturing
issue, keeping its public finances afloat, debt agency PDMA said
on Wednesday.
The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.70
percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month.
In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks -
renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing
paper they hold.
The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the
last sale. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in
non-competitive bids. Settlement will be on Nov. 13.
($1 = 0.9309 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)