ATHENS Feb 3 Greece has asked the European
Union's economics chief to back an increase in the current cap
on short-term Treasury bill issuance by 10 billion euros to
cover its funding needs, newspaper Kathimerini reported on
Tuesday.
The paper said Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis asked
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici
and French Finance Minister Michel Sapin during a visit to Paris
on Sunday to agree to lifting the current 15 billion euro cap on
outstanding T-bills.
Varoufakis asked for the limit to be raised to 25 billion
euros to allow Greece to cover funding needs during a bridging
period it is seeking with EU partners, pending a final agreement
with the euro zone on debt relief, the paper said.
The new finance minister has said that Athens would continue
to issue short-term T-Bills while talks continue, even though it
has already reached a 15 billion euro issuance limit agreed with
Greece's creditors the European Union and International Monetary
Fund.
Shut out of bond markets, Athens can only resort to T-bill
issues to cover its funding needs as a stalled review of its
bailout programme threatens to freeze the disbursement of
remaining aid under the programme.
Greece's debt agency, PDMA, is set to auction 3-month paper
on Wednesday to roll over one billion euros of a maturing issue.
