ATHENS Nov 2 Greece will sell 875 million euros ($963.46 million ) of six-month Treasury bills on Nov. 4 to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said.

The country successfully rolled-over 1.137,5 billion euros of six-month T-bills last month at a yield of 2.97 percent.

The settlement date of the new bills will be Nov. 6. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid. (1 US dollar = 0.9082 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)