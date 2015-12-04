ATHENS Dec 4 Greece will sell 1.0 billion euros
($1.09 billion) of three-month Treasury bills on Dec. 9 to
refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.
Athens successfully refinanced paper last month, managing to
keep its public finances afloat, and the bills were priced to
yield 2.70 percent.
In a rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew
their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper
they hold.
The settlement date of the new bills will be Dec. 11. Only
primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission
is to be paid.
($1 = 0.9197 euros)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou;
Editing by Karolina Tagaris)