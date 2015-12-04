(Adds auction of six-month treasury bills)
ATHENS Dec 4 Greece will sell 2.25 billion
euros ($1.09 billion) of three- and six-month Treasury bills on
Dec. 9 to refinance maturing issues, debt agency PDMA said on
Friday.
Greece plans to raise 1.25 billion euros from six-month and
1 billion euros from three-month bills, the PDMA said.
In a rollover, T-bill holders - mostly Greek banks - renew
their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper
they hold.
The settlement date of the new bills will be Dec. 11. Only
primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission
is to be paid.
($1 = 0.9197 euros)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou;
Editing by Karolina Tagaris)