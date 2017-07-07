America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
ATHENS, July 7 Greece will sell 625 million euros ($713.50 million) of three-month treasury bills on July 12 to refinance a maturing issue, debt agency PDMA said on Friday.
Athens rolled over three-month T-bills last month, with the paper priced to yield 2.70 percent.
In a rollover, T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.
The settlement date of the new T-bills will be July 14. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission is to be paid. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting Lefteris Papadimas)
