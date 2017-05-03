ATHENS May 3 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.24 billion) of six-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.

The debt agency sold six-month paper at a yield of 2.97 percent, unchanged from a previous sale in April. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.

The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the previous auction.

In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is May 5. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)