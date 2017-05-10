BlackRock takes Scalable Capital stake in Europe "robo-advisor" push
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
ATHENS May 10 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros ($1.24 billion) of three-month T-bills to refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Wednesday.
The three-month paper was sold at a yield of 2.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month. The amount raised included 263 million euros in non-competitive bids.
The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.61, higher than the 1.30 in the previous auction, thanks to increased demand from foreign investors.
In a rollover T-bill holders renew their positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold. The settlement date of the new bills is May 12. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Angeliki Koutantou)
LONDON, June 20 The two men in charge of Britain's economy are expected to spell out on Tuesday how they plan to prevent a further hit to its already weakened growth prospects following the launch of the country's historic Brexit talks.
TOKYO, June 20 Confidence among Japanese manufacturers bounced in June to match a decade-high level recorded in April and is expected to rise for several months, a Reuters survey found, providing more evidence of economic recovery.