ATHENS, Sept 2 Greece sold 1.14 billion euros ($1.49 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 2.0 percent, down two basis points from 2.02 percent in a previous sale in August. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.5, down from 3.03 in the previous sale.

The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be September 5. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)