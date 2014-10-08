ATHENS Oct 8 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros
($1.44 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Wednesday to roll
over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 2.0 percent, unchanged from
a previous sale in September. The sale's bid-cover ratio was
2.67, up from 2.5 in the previous sale.
The settlement date for Wednesday's auction will be October
10. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in
non-competitive bids. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion
euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances.
(1 US dollar = 0.7891 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)