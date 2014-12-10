ATHENS Dec 10 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros of
three-month treasury bills on Wednesday in addition to 1.63
billion euros raised from its regular monthly auction, the
country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 1.80 percent, up slightly
from a previous sale in November. In October, Greece sold
three-month treasury paper at 1.67 percent - the lowest funding
cost since January 2010.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.32, down from 2.41 in the
previous auction.
The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Wednesday's
auction will be December 12.
The country raised 1.63 billion euros from its regular
monthly six-month treasury bills. The paper was priced to yield
2.15 percent, up slightly from a previous sale in November.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.81, down from 2.09 in the
previous sale.
Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills,
which it regularly refinances.
