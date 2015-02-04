ATHENS Feb 4 Greece sold 812.5 million euros
($932 million) of six-month Treasury bills on Wednesday to roll
over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said, its
first sale since a new left-wing government was swept to power.
The T-bills were priced to yield 2.75 percent, up 45 basis
points from a previous sale in January.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.30, down from 1.58 in the
previous sale.
The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Wednesday's
auction will be February 6.
Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills,
which it regularly refinances.
The new government has said it plans to cover its funding
needs with short-term paper issues until a new deal with its
international lenders is reached despite having already reached
a 15 billion euro limit on outstanding T-bills agreed with the
EU and IMF "troika".
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Costas Pitas)