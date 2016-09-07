ATHENS, Sept 7 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.46 billion) of three-month treasury bills to refinance a
maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on
Wednesday.
The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.70
percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month. The amount
raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids.
In a rollover, T-bill holders renew their positions instead
of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.
The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from a
previous auction in August. Settlement date is September 9.
(1 US dollar = 0.8900 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)