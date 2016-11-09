ATHENS Nov 9 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros
($1.26 billion) of three-month treasury bills to refinance a
maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said on
Wednesday.
The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of 2.70
percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month. The amount
raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.
In a rollover, T-bill holders renew their positions instead
of getting paid on the maturing paper they hold.
The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from a
previous auction on October 12. Settlement date is November 11.
($1 = 0.9036 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)