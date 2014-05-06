ATHENS May 6 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.8 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll
over a maturing issue at the lowest funding cost since January
2010 when the country's debt crisis began.
The T-bills were priced to yield 2.70 percent, down from
3.01 percent in an April auction, the country's debt agency
(PDMA) said. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.65, down from 3.10
in the previous sale.
The amount raised included 300 million euros in
non-competitive bids and the settlement date for Tuesday's
auction will be May 9.
Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills,
which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which
buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from
the ECB.
($1 = 0.7205 Euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina
Tagaris)