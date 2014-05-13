ATHENS May 13 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros
($1.78 billion) of three-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll
over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 2.13 percent, down 32 basis
points from 2.45 percent in a previous sale in April - the
lowest funding cost since January 2010 when the debt agency sold
three-month treasury paper at 1.67 percent.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.80, up from 2.73 in the
previous sale.
The amount raised included 300 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction
will be May 16. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of
T-bills, which it regularly refinances.
($1 = 0.7270 Euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina
Tagaris)