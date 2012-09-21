ATHENS, Sept 21 The European Commission's
mission chief for Greece denied on Friday that the troika of
European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders plan to
delay their assessment of Greece's progress on its bailout until
after U.S. elections in November.
"It is not true," Matthias Mors told reporters when asked
about the report as he left a meeting with Greece's finance
minister in Athens.
EU officials and diplomats earlier told Reuters the crucial
EU/IMF report looked set to be delayed until after the Nov. 6
vote because policymakers wanted to avoid any shock to the
global economy that could affect the election.