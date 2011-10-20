BRUSSELS Oct 20 The European Commission said on Thursday inspectors from the EU and IMF were finalising their analysis of Greece's debt sustainability and would present their report to euro zone finance ministers at a meeting on Friday.

"The compliance report including a joint debt sustainability analysis is being finalised and will be submitted to the Eurogroup. The Eurogroup (meeting) is taking place tomorrow. Its assessment and conclusions reflect the common view of the troika -- the ECB, the European Commission and the IMF," EU Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing.

"There isn't a divergence as such."

He said the intention was still for the next tranche of aid to Greece to be paid in mid-November, if it was approved.

EU sources told Reuters earlier that the IMF and EU were at odds over Greece's debt sustainability, with the IMF concerned that the European Commission's forecasts were too optimistic.