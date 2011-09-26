ATHENS, Sept 26 Greece has not discussed the possibility of a big haircut on its debt with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund but talks are continuing with EU/IMF inspectors on budgets up to 2014, the government's spokesman said on Monday.

Asked by reporters whether the government had worked on plans for an orderly default involving a scenario with a potential 50 percent haicut, government spokesman Ilias Mosialos said: "At a government level, such a thing has never been discussed."

Last week, media reported Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos had floated the possibility of asking its bondholders to accept a 50 percent haircut, more than double the amount of a 21 percent loss on the face value of Greek bonds outlined in a July deal aimed at reducing Athens' debt load.

(Reporting by Lefteris papadimas, writing by George Georgiopoulos)