ATHENS, Sept 26 Greece has not discussed the
possibility of a big haircut on its debt with its euro zone
partners and the International Monetary Fund but talks are
continuing with EU/IMF inspectors on budgets up to 2014, the
government's spokesman said on Monday.
Asked by reporters whether the government had worked on
plans for an orderly default involving a scenario with a
potential 50 percent haicut, government spokesman Ilias Mosialos
said: "At a government level, such a thing has never been
discussed."
Last week, media reported Finance Minister Evangelos
Venizelos had floated the possibility of asking its bondholders
to accept a 50 percent haircut, more than double the amount of a
21 percent loss on the face value of Greek bonds outlined in a
July deal aimed at reducing Athens' debt load.
(Reporting by Lefteris papadimas, writing by George
Georgiopoulos)