ATHENS, Sept 16 Greece's finance minister Evangelos Venizelos will have a teleconference with European Union and IMF inspectors on Monday, as talks resume on the country's performance review under a bailout plan to cope with the debt crisis.

"The troika's team is already in Athens. To speed up the procedure, there will be a teleconference by the finance minister and the heads of the troika (EU/IMF/ECB) on Monday," a finance ministry official said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)