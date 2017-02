ATHENS Oct 7 The head of the International Monetary Fund's mission for Greece said on Friday a review of the country's progress under a bailout deal would hopefully be concluded positively soon, but talks were not yet finished.

"We have made good progress but there are still important issues that need to be discussed. We are certainly still some way from concluding," IMF's Poul Thomsen told reporters.

"Hopefully, we will conclude positively soon, but we are not there yet," he said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, writing by George Georgiopoulos)