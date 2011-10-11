ATHENS Oct 11 Greece is likely to receive an 8-billion euro aid tranche it needs to stave off bankruptcy in early November, EU, IMF and ECB inspectors said in a joint statement on Tuesday concluding a weeks-long review of the country's finances.

"Once the Eurogroup and the IMF's Executive Board have approved the conclusions of the fifth review, the next tranche of EUR 8 billion (EUR 5.8 billion by the euro area Member States, and EUR 2.2 billion by the IMF) will become available, most likely, in early November," the statement said.

"The success of the program continues to depend on mobilizing adequate financing from private sector involvement (PSI) and the official sector. Ongoing discussions on PSI together with assurances provided by European leaders at their July 21 summit suggest that the program remains fully financed," it said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Harry Papachristou)