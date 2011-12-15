ATHENS Dec 15 Inspectors for Greece's international lenders will return to Athens on Jan. 15-20, Labour Minister George Koutroumanis said on Thursday on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.

The "troika" of European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund inspectors are currently in Athens for talks with the coalition government on a new 130-billion-euro bailout plan and to assess the impact of a debt swap scheme. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)