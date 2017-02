ATHENS Jan 16 A technical mission from Greece's foreign lenders will arrive in Athens on Tuesday as expected, followed by a visit from their mission chiefs next week, a Greek government spokesman said on Monday.

Senior inspectors from the so-called "troika" of EU, IMF and ECB had been expected to arrive at the end of the week, but government spokesman Pantelis Kapsis said the visit remained on schedule. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)