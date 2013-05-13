BERLIN May 13 Greece's progress on privatising
state assets is unsatisfactory but the country's overall debt
outlook remains unchanged as it steps up budget cuts, the
country's lenders said in a draft report obtained by Reuters on
Monday.
The report by the European Union and International Monetary
Fund assessing the country's progress in meeting its bailout
goals said the target for revenues from privatisations had been
cut to 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion) this year from 2.6
billion euros.
It also predicted Greece would take several years to fully
return to capital markets once funding from the bailout
programme ends in 2014. Athens has said it hoped to return to
the bond market at the end of next year.