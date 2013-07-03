ATHENS, July 3 Greece expects to reach agreement with its foreign lenders by Monday's Eurogroup meeting on all issues expect public sector reforms, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, sought to play down fears on what would happen if Greece did not receive aid payments in time, saying in a "worst-case scenario" it could compensate by issuing additional treasury bills.

"It won't be the end of the world," the official said.

"In the worst case scenario we will have to increase the issuance of T-bills, we will delay repaying arrears and it could lead to further cuts to payments."

Athens has missed a June deadline to place 12,500 state workers into a so-called "mobility scheme", under which they are transferred or dismissed within a year.

A senior finance ministry official said Greece could not meet its lenders demands on the scheme as they stand now.