Sept 16 The heads of an EU/IMF inspection team will not arrive in Greece on Monday to resume a performance review due to technical reasons and will instead hold a teleconference with the country's finance minister, a government official said on Friday.

"For technical reasons all three officials cannot be present in Athens on Monday. They will arrive later in the week," a Greek finance ministry official told Reuters.

"The teleconference will take place on Monday so that we don't waste time." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)