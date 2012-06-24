ATHENS, June 24 Officials from Greece's 'troika'
of international lenders have postponed a planned visit to
Athens on Monday given that the country's new prime minister and
incoming finance minister are in hospital, an EU official told
Reuters on Sunday.
The officials from the European Union, European Central Bank
and International Monetary Fund had been expected to meet Prime
Minister Antonis Samaras and incoming Finance Minister Vassilis
Rapanos after last week's formation of a new coalition
government.
"The troika's visit has been postponed for a few days," the
EU official said on condition of anonymity. "A new date will be
announced in the coming days."
