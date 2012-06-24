ATHENS, June 24 Officials from Greece's 'troika' of international lenders have postponed a planned visit to Athens on Monday given that the country's new prime minister and incoming finance minister are in hospital, an EU official told Reuters on Sunday.

The officials from the European Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund had been expected to meet Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and incoming Finance Minister Vassilis Rapanos after last week's formation of a new coalition government.

"The troika's visit has been postponed for a few days," the EU official said on condition of anonymity. "A new date will be announced in the coming days."

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Catherine Evans)