Greece has secured the blessing
of its lenders on an additional chunk of spending cuts in a
nearly 12-billion-euro austerity plan, a senior government
official said on Wednesday, bringing the crisis-hit country
closer to a deal on the package.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's government has been
wrangling for weeks over the package, both internally and with
the troika of European Union, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund lenders. It must be approved before
Athens can hope to get further aid under its latest bailout.
The lenders initially rejected measures worth over 4 billion
euros in the 11.7 billion euro package, but have since given the
green light to cuts totalling 9.5 billion euros, the official
told reporters.
"The talks are continuing, the gap has narrowed," the
official said, without specifying the latest measures the two
sides had agreed on. "We are at 9.5 billion euros now."
Greek officials have previously said the lenders were
unhappy over timid plans pencilled in to fire civil servants - a
politically sensitive issue in a country where the constitution
bars such layoffs.
Samaras's leftist allies - who are due to meet on Thursday
for a new round of discussions over the cuts - are fiercely
opposed to axing workers in the public sector, though they have
signalled they will eventually sign up to the broader package.
The unpopular plan also includes a new round of wage and
pension cuts as well as reductions in disability and other
welfare benefits that are expected to bring Greeks out onto the
streets in the coming days to protest.
Unions have already begun a series of work stoppages and
marches in central Athens ahead of a general strike next week.
But with the country facing bankruptcy without further aid,
Greece's government has promised to plough ahead with the cuts.
Officials say they hope for a final agreement on the package by
Sunday.
KEY IMPORTANCE
After that, attention is expected to turn to a report that
troika officials are preparing on the country's progress in
meeting the terms of its bailout, which will determine whether
Athens gets funds that it hopes will inject life into its
failing economy.
"The next tranche of approximately 31 billion euros is of
key importance," Deputy Finance Minister Christos Staikouras
told parliament.
"About 90 percent of it will come to Greece and will be made
available for the recapitalisation of banks, improving liquidity
and covering outstanding debts to the greatest extent possible."
Athens is also hoping a positive review will allow it to be
given more time to hit debt targets under its bailout, even
though EU officials have privately acknowledged that the country
is way off target on its commitments.
Greece argues it needs two more years because of a deeper
than expected recession, which Staikouras predicted will trigger
an economic contraction of between 6 and 7 percent this year.
Unemployment, already at nearly a quarter of the workforce,
would also top previous estimates, he said.
Still, fears that Greece could be kicked out of the euro
zone have receded in recent weeks as the euro zone focuses on
avoiding any scenarios that could derail efforts to shore up
bigger economies like Spain and Italy.