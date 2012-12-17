By Deepa Babington
ATHENS Dec 17 Political resistance and
potential court challenges are among "very large" risks to
reforms required for Greece's bailout programme, the country's
European lenders said on Monday.
The long-awaited report from the European Commission and the
European Central Bank details the findings of the "troika" of
the EC, ECB and the International Monetary Fund on Athens'
efforts to meet targets under its latest rescue package.
The report formally confirmed that Greece deserved further
aid under the 130-billion-euro ($170-billion) bailout, and a
Greek finance ministry source said Athens had received a
long-delayed instalment of over 34 billion euros in aid on
Monday.
But the lenders warned Athens still risked falling short on
its commitments.
"The key risks concern the overall policy implementation,
given that the coalition supporting the government appears
fragile and some components of the programme face political
resistance, despite the determination of the government," the
report said.
"Important budgetary measures are likely to be challenged in
courts, which could lead to the need to fill a fiscal gap
emerging as a consequence."
Greece, which has been bailed out twice by the EU and IMF
since the debt crisis erupted, has a long history of missed
targets and failure to meet promises to overhaul its bloated
state sector and liberalise its recession-hit economy.
A separate report by an EU task force on Monday said by the
end of October Greece had completed only 88 of the targeted 300
audits of large tax payers and 467 of 1,300 audits of
high-wealth individuals.
Despite the lingering doubts on Greece's commitment and
ability to reform, the country's lenders last week agreed to
disburse aid to Athens after it bought back its own debt at a
fraction of face value, cutting its debt burden.
The decision to unlock aid - expected to total over 52
billion euros by the end of March - removed the spectre of a
Greek bankruptcy and euro zone exit.
Even so, Moody's ratings agency said only further debt
relief from official creditors, such as governments, would put
its debt back on sustainable footing.
The agency classified the bond buyback scheme as a
"distressed exchange" and, as a result, a default on the Greek
government debt held by private bondholders.
VESTED INTERESTS
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's conservative-led government
has promised to restore the country's credibility but his
coalition has faced attacks both from within and outside on its
plan to push through a new round of austerity.
The troika's report warned those spending cuts next year
could hurt the weak economy more than expected, though that
could be stemmed by the government paying bills that have been
in arrears.
Greece's economy will contract by about 6 percent this year
- its fifth in recession - and by a further 4.2 percent next
year before growing 0.6 percent in 2014, the report said. But
growth would not return without a business reform drive.
Criticising influential business lobbies, it said reviving
the economy would require "breaking the resistance (to reform)
of vested interests and the prevailing rent-seeking mentality of
powerful pressure groups".
The report acknowledged that privatisation proceeds had been
disappointing so far but that the programme had gained some
momentum since September. It forecast revenue of 8.5 billion
euros by 2016 from the asset sales, roughly a billion lower than
Athens' own estimates in a mid-term fiscal plan.
"Doubts on the effectiveness of the governance of the
privatisation process however continue to persist," it said.