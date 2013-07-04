ATHENS, July 4 Greece expects to reach a deal
with its lenders to free up the next tranche of bailout cash by
Monday, its finance minister said on Thursday.
The lenders have threatened to freeze the 8.1 billion euro
payment if Greece fails to demonstrate it can keep promises to
overhaul its public sector while Greek officials have said it
could be doled out in stages.
Euro zone finance ministers are due to decide at a meeting
on Monday whether to deliver the tranche.
Yannis Stournaras reported "progress on all fronts" during
talks on Thursday between Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and
inspectors from the European Union, International Monetary Fund
and European Cental Bank.
"Talks will continue tonight, tomorrow, the day after and on
Sunday," Stournaras said. "We are heading for agreement on
Monday."
Administrative Reform Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the
talks were "tough". "It's necessary to reach an agreement on the
public sector issues," he said.
The scheduled payment is one of the last big cash injections
Greece is due to receive before its 240-billion-euro bailout
expires at the end of 2014.
The EU and the IMF have become increasingly impatient with
the slow progress the country has made on downsizing a bloated
civil service and making it less corrupt and more efficient.
They have pressured Athens to reassure them by Friday that
it can deliver on its promises, so that the aid tranche can be
approved.
Athens missed a June deadline to put 12,500 state workers
into a scheme to transfer or lay them off within a year, and
Greek officials have said they cannot meet targets set by the
troika of lenders on public sector reform as they stand.
Other open issues with the troika include lowering the
target of a patchy privatisation programme and plugging a 1
billion euro hole in healthcare fund EOPYY.
Samaras has ruled out piling more austerity on a population
that has suffered steep cuts to wages and pensions. A deep
recession is in its sixth year and unemployment stands at nearly
27 percent.
Greece needs the latest aid tranche to redeem about 2.2
billion euros of bonds in August, though a Greek official has
told Reuters that in a worst-case scenario Athens could make up
for any delay in payments by selling additional treasury bills.