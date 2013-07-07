ATHENS, July 6 Greece made good progress in its
talks with international lenders and a deal will likely emerge
on Monday before a Eurrogroup meeting decides on releasing
further bailout aid, the IMF's mission chief in Greece said on
Sunday.
"We made very good progress. I hope we will conclude
tomorrow morning before the Eurogroup meeting," Poul Thomsen,
head of the international Monetary fund's mission to Greece told
reporters on Sunday after lengthy talks with Greek officials.
Greece's Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras said he is
optimistic that a deal will be reached on Monday.
"I am optimistic that we will have a deal tomorrow morning
before the Eurogroup meeting," the minister said.