DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ATHENS, Sept 22 Greece and its lenders are close to agreement that the country will achieve a primary budget surplus this year, a senior Greek finance ministry official told reporters on Sunday.
"I think we are close to converge on a common, realistic estimate that there will be a small, viable primary budget surplus this year," the official said on condition of anonymity.
The official made the statement after the first meeting between Greek and EU/IMF officials as part of the country's latest bailout review that is expected to last until the end of next month.
Greece hopes to achieve a primary budget surplus, before interest payments, this year to trigger a clause in its bailout agreement that will allow it to seek further debt relief from its lenders.
Athens and its lenders are also very close to agree on their economic growth forecasts for Greece in the years 2013 and 2014, the official added without revealing the estimates.
Athens said earlier this week it expected its economy to shrink by 3.8 percent this year, less than a previously estimated contraction of 4.2 percent.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.