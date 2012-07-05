* EU, ECB, IMF reviewing Greece's compliance with bailout
* New govt wants more time to meet targets, less austerity
* Lenders resistant to any re-write of bailout package
By Renee Maltezou and Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, July 5 Greece conceded on Thursday it
had slipped "in some respects" in implementing the cuts and
reforms demanded by lenders in exchange for saving Athens from
bankruptcy, and tried to persuade them to cut the country some
slack.
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras made the admission after
meeting senior officials from Greece's "troika" of lenders from
the EU, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund,
whose inspectors have begun picking through the country's books
after weeks of political paralysis.
Trying to take advantage of a shift in Europe towards more
growth-friendly policy measures, the government is pressing to
soften the punishing terms of a bailout that is keeping Greece
solvent but also driving it deeper into recession.
Conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's uneasy
coalition of left and right is under intense public pressure to
ease the burden on a society that is fraying at the edges. But
it faces fierce resistance from sceptical European partners led
by paymaster Germany.
Stournaras, a liberal economist who was sworn in shortly
before meeting the troika, said Greece's fiscal adjustment
programme had been slowed by an election in May and a ballot
re-run on June 17.
"The economy has gone through two difficult elections and
the programme is off track in some respects, and it is on track
in others," he told reporters.
"The troika people told me jokingly that I'm not going to
have a good time at the Eurogroup on Monday," he said, referring
to his first meeting next week with fellow finance ministers of
the 17-nation euro zone.
"I told them I'm aware of that."
The mission from the troika is reviewing Greece's faltering
progress on fiscal adjustment and reform under a 130 billion
euro ($162.6 billion) bailout deal.
With the economy in its fifth year of recession and almost
one in four Greek workers jobless, the government says the
austerity has become intolerable.
But without the next 31.5 billion euro instalment of bailout
funds, Greece risks running out of cash within weeks.
Challenged by an emboldened opposition committed to
rejecting the bailout, Samaras has called for targeted tax cuts,
a freeze on public sector layoffs, extra help for the poor and
unemployed and an additional two years to cut the deficit.
In exchange, he is offering to expand and speed up the
country's privatisation process.
Echoing statements by other government ministers earlier
this week, Stournaras said later on Thursday that Greece needed
to convince its partners it was serious about reform before
posing any demands to soften its bailout deal.
"The programme is off track and we can't ask for anything
from our creditors before we get it back on course," he was
quoted as saying by the Financial Times.
DEFAULT?
In a brief statement after meeting the troika, the
Harvard-educated prime minister pledged to stabilise Greek
finances while fostering economic recovery.
"The prime minister underlined that the Greek government is
determined to proceed more effectively towards fiscal
adjustment, to speed up structural reforms so that the economy
recovers, jobs are created and to secure social cohesion,"
Samaras's office said in a statement.
Greece's European partners say the bailout programme could
be adjusted to make up for time lost to two elections and a
deeper than expected recession. But they will not change its
main tenets or targets.
Setting a combative tone, the fiery leader of the co-ruling
PASOK Socialists, Evangelos Venizelos, told party lawmakers:
"Savage dismissals (of public sector workers) can't happen and
aren't necessary."
In Stockholm, Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on
Swedish Radio on Thursday there was a major risk Greece would
fail to fulfil its obligations to its lenders and end up in
"some sort of default".
The troika mission chiefs are expected to leave at the end
of the week after meeting the new government but technical
staff, who have already started work, will remain to review
Greece's compliance with the terms of the bailout.
The mission chiefs are expected to return later in July.
Only then will lenders decide how to adjust the programme.
Prime Minister Samaras will present his government's policy
at the start of a three-day parliamentary debate on Friday. A
vote of confidence on the coalition is scheduled to take place
late on Sunday.
The head of the EU taskforce helping to rebuild the
country's economy called on the government to urgently pay out a
backlog of value-added-tax reimbursements owed to exporters to
ease the financing crunch faced by Greek businesses.
The state owed exporters about 450 million euros in
reimbursements since 2009, Horst Reichenbach told a conference
in Athens.
"This backlog clearly should be cleared as soon as possible
in view of the very difficult financial situation in which many
of the exporters find themeslves," he said.
($1 = 0.7994 euros)
