* Inspectors from international lenders return to Athens
* Will decide whether to give more funds from bailout deal
* Greece behind on targets set as condition of bailout
By Dina Kyriakidou
ATHENS, July 24 Inspectors from the
international lenders keeping Greece afloat return to Athens on
Tuesday to relaunch its stalled economic plan and decide whether
to keep the nation hooked up to a 130-billion-euro lifeline or
let it go bust.
The euro zone member has fallen behind targets agreed as
conditions of its bailout deal, mainly due to three months of
political limbo as it struggled to form a government after two
inconclusive elections but also because of resistance to reforms
from unions and special interests.
Earlier this month the troika of lenders - the International
Monetary Fund, European Commission and European Central Bank -
told the new, conservative-led coalition government that no more
funds would be forthcoming unless Greece shows results.
Greece blames a deeper than expected recession, seen at
almost 7 percent of GDP this year, for missing its tax revenue
and budget deficit goals and wants two more years' breathing
space to avoid inflicting harsher fiscal measures on a public
already enduring tax hikes, spending and wage cuts and record
joblessness.
By the end of this year Greek GDP is expected to have shrunk
by about a fifth since 2008, while nearly one in four workers
are unemployed.
Troika officials say Athens is failing to implement measures
that will boost growth, such as planned privatisations, a major
tax reform and the opening of closed markets and professions.
"The programme has not produced the desired results because
it was not implemented. We must first see the government fulfil
its commitments and then decide if it works or if it needs to be
adjusted," a troika source told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
A troika team arrived in Athens late on Monday and will
begin meetings at ministries early on Tuesday, while the heads
of the mission arrive later in the week and are scheduled to see
Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras on Thursday.
He is under political pressure to demand a renegotiation of
the bailout terms - a key pillar of the coalition with the
socialist and the leftist parties, who say the mix of measures
is wrong and only punishes the poor.
Stournaras, an economist who chaired a respected think-tank
before becoming minister, has said he will not ask for an
extension or change of terms before proving the new government's
credibility - starting with 11.7 billion euros' worth of cuts
for 2013-14 that should have been drawn up in June.
With just days to go before the troika chiefs arrive, the
government has come up with only about 8 billion euros' worth of
cuts and was scrambling to close the gap, Greek officials said.
DIRE WARNINGS
In official statements, both the EU and the IMF have said
the programme was behind schedule and needed to be re-launched
before Greece could get any more funds, with the next tranche
not expected to be disbursed before September.
"An IMF mission will start discussions with the country's
authorities on July 24 on how to bring Greece's economic
program, which is supported by IMF financial assistance, back on
track," an IMF spokesman said on Monday.
In the meantime, the lenders may have to extend Greece a
bridge loan to cover a 2.3 billion euro bond payment due in late
August to stop it going bust and putting Italy and Spain in the
markets' firing line, but that will also depend on this week's
talks.
Analysts say softening the stance on Greece would create
problems elsewhere. For example, if the troika agrees to give
Greece two more years to cut its deficit to 3 percent of GDP it
might have to lend it an extra 40 billion euros, depriving funds
from larger troubled members such as Spain, said Ben May of
Capital Economics.
"Policymakers face a tough task to reach an agreement on
what Greece must do to receive future bail-out loans that is
deemed acceptable to all parties. For now, then, we still think
that Greece could exit the single currency by the end of the
year," he said in a report.
The troika will stay as long as needed, with some officials
saying the visit would last at least a week and possibly longer.
It may well ask for additional measures this year, which would
almost certainly rock the ruling coalition and ignite protests
from the radical leftist SYRIZA opposition party.
"The government has no business discussing with three clerks
on how to implement a failed programme," SYRIZA president Alexis
Tsipras told his parliamentarians.
"New tough austerity measures are insane and will lead us to
bankruptcy and away from the euro zone."
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou; Editing by Will Waterman)