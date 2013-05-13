BERLIN May 13 Greece is set to meet its budget
targets this year and next but must step up privatisations and
public sector reform, the country's international lenders said
in a draft report obtained by Reuters on Monday.
The report by the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund assessing the country's progress in meeting its
bailout goals, said the country's privatisation revenue target
had been lowered for 2013 to 2 billion euros ($2.59 billion)
from 2.6 billion euros.
"While progress has been made in preparing assets for
privatisation, the overall speed of the privatisation process
remains unsatisfactory," said the report.
The document adds to evidence that the debt-laden country
still faces big hurdles to standing on its own feet, despite the
fiscal progress made by its coalition government and about 200
billion euros in rescue loans it has obtained from the EU/IMF
since mid-2010.
Even though Athens' overall debt outlook remains unchanged
as it overachieves on budget cuts, Greece would take several
years to fully return to capital markets once funding from the
bailout programme ends in 2014, the report said.
Greece nearly crashed out of the euro zone last year, when
reforms stalled during a political crisis. But Athens has said
earlier this month it hoped to return to the bonds market at the
end of next year.
The report, dated May 3, summarises the results of an
inspection visit by EU/IMF officials last month that gave Athens
a clean bill of health to receive further bailout aid.
Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels later on Monday
to approve as much as 7.5 billion euros ($9.7 billion) of
bailout payments for Greece.