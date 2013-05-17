* Pace of privatisations unsatisfactory - EU/IMF report
* Athens might try to tap bond markets in 2014 - EU official
* Country needs 4 bln euros extra savings to meet 2016 goals
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, May 17 Greece's foreign lenders
expressed concern at its slow pace of asset sales on Friday but
praised the country for tackling its budget gap and said it may
be able to tap bond markets in 2014.
In a report summarizing their latest inspection of Greek
finances, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund
said privatisations were not going fast enough.
Delays might cause Athens to miss its 2.6 billion euro
($3.33 billion) receipts target for this year, a senior EU
official told reporters in Brussels after presenting the report.
"We are concerned that there could be delays," the official
said on condition of anonymity. "There are issues of state aid
that are complicating the asset sales," he added.
Privatisations are a key part of the country's 240 billion
euro bailout that obliges Athens to sell assets and generate
budget surpluses to cut its outsize debt.
Greece obtained the bailout in mid-2010 after private
investors stopped lending to the debt-laden country. It was the
first of four eurozone countries that have been rescued since.
In the teeth of its deepest peace-time recession ever,
Athens has since cut its budget deficit by about two thirds and
passed several structural reforms demanded by its lenders.
If progress continues, Greece might try to tap bond markets
next year, the EU official said. "In terms of partial return, I
would say that if things continue to improve, maybe next year
things could be done," he said.
The official's statement are in line with Greek government
plans to try and sell bonds in the first half of next year.
Athens announced the plans as its bond yields dropped to
their lowest level since its bailout started and Fitch became
the second agency to raise its credit rating to "B-".
A full market return, however, will be hard for years, the
report said. "In terms of full market access, things are likely
to remain challenging for a while," said the official.
Athens still needs to find additional savings worth 2.1
percent of GDP, or about 4 billion euros, to meet a long-term
goal for a budget surplus of 4.5 percent of GDP in 2016, before
interest payments, the EU/IMF said.
Any demand for fresh spending cuts might cause friction
between Athens and its creditors in the autumn, when they will
discuss how to plug the country's remaining budget gap.
Greece's fragile coalition government has said that society
would not tolerate more austerity after three years of harsh
budget and wage cuts. Extra revenues could be found by cracking
down on tax evasion, finance minister Yannis Stournaras said.