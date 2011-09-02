Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
BRUSSELS, Sept 2 A international lenders' mission has temporarily the left Greece to give Athens time to complete technical work on the 2012 budget and reforms, the mission said in a statement.
The mission, composed of representatives of the European Commission, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund, is to determine if Greece meets the conditions for the next tranche of emergency loans, due in September.
Without the next tranche, Greece could default.
"A joint EC/ECB/IMF team has been discussing recent economic developments and reviewing policy implementation in the context of the fifth review of Greece's economic program," the statement said.
"The mission has made good progress, but has temporarily left Athens to allow the authorities to complete technical work, among other things, related to the 2012 budget and growth-enhancing structural reforms," it said.
"The mission expects to return to Athens by mid-September, when we expect the Greek authorities to have completed the technical work, to continue discussions on policies needed to complete the review," the statement said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Rex Merrifield)
