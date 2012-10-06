ATHENS Oct 6 Greece and the troika of international lenders will continue talks on austerity measures that are part of the country's bailout for two weeks, a senior Greek Finance Ministry official said on Saturday.

Greece was aiming to get euro zone finance ministers to state at a meeting on Monday that the talks on the package of almost 12 billion euros were making good progress, the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"This positive statement will be the signal for talks to continue ... next week and the week after that," he added. The official was speaking after the conclusion of a new round of talks in Athens between Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras and representatives of the EU, ECB and IMF.