U.S. Treasury to sell $18 bln in 4-week bills
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
ATHENS May 8 Greece's commitment to an EU/IMF rescue deal has become null after voters rejected pro-bailout parties in a general election on Sunday, the leader of the Left Coalition party said on Tuesday.
Alexis Tsipras, who was given a mandate on Tuesday to form a government after his party came in second, said banks should come under state control and called for an international commission to investigate whether Greece's debt is legal.
"The popular verdict clearly renders the bailout deal null," Tsipras told reporters. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
LONDON, Feb 27 Ukraine's dollar-denominated bonds fell on Monday, as an official denial from Kiev failed to quell speculation that the country's central bank Governor Valeriia was set to leave her post.
LONDON, Feb 27 Broker Tradition was the second of Europe's big market infrastructure players in a week to unveil new arms to a "compression" service on Monday, aiming to unclog bank balance sheets so they can back more trade in a credit-starved global currency market.