By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Sept 26 The Greek prime minister spoke
to his Turkish counterpart on Monday, calling for calm in a
dispute over gas exploration off Cyprus that has widened the
island's Greek-Turkish divide and added to tension between
Turkey and Israel.
Turkey, which backs a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in
northern Cyprus, has challenged the right of Cyprus and Israel
to drill in an area believed to hold the world's biggest gas
find of the past decade. Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
last week called the drilling "madness".
Both Cyprus and Turkey had exploration vessels off southern
Cyprus on Monday as the Greek and Turkish leaders discussed the
situation, a day before peace talks on the divided island were
set to resume.
"The prime minister said there should be self-restraint and
calm," Greek government spokesman Ilias Mosialos told reporters
after a phone conversation between George Papandreou and
Erdogan.
"Unilateral actions that create problems in the region
should be avoided", Mosialos quoted Papandreou as saying.
An official from Erdogan's office said Erdogan had told
Papandreou it would be better if gas exploration and extraction
took place after a peace settlement had been reached on the
island, and said unilateral actions could harm negotiations.
The two discussed holding a high-level meeting on Cyprus,
possibly between end-October and mid-November. They had been due
to meet at last week's U.N. general assembly in New York but
Papandreou stayed in Athens because of the debt crisis.
Greece, whose relations with fellow NATO member Turkey have
warmed in the past decade after a long history of enmity, is not
directly involved in the gas exploration. But it is a close ally
of Greek Cyprus, a fellow European Union member and the divided
island's internationally recognised authority.
PEACE TALKS
Tension rose after Cyprus announced last week that drilling
had started offshore, close to a gas field in Israeli waters
reputed to be the world's largest find in the past decade.
Texas-based Noble Energy is carrying out the drilling in
the Cypriot block.
Turkey responded by signing a deal with the Turkish Cypriot
authorities in the north of the island to do likewise. Noble is
also drilling off Israel and has announced major gas finds.
A Greek Cypriot defence source said a Turkish exploration
vessel was sailing in international waters close to the Noble
Energy gas rig off Cyprus on Monday.
The Piri Reis, which left the Aegean port of Izmir on Sept.
23, was about 50 miles away from the Noble Energy rig, south of
the island, and between two other plots Cyprus has mapped out
for future exploration, the source said.
Cyprus has 12 plots in all, but has given a concession to
just one at the southernmost point of its maritime economic
exploitation zone (EEZ).
The route of the Piri Reis suggested Ankara may not be
restricting its surveys to waters off northern Cyprus. "... it's
in international waters 50 miles northwest of the Cypriot plot,"
the source said.
Turkey does not recognise Cyprus and disputes its right to
map out areas for oil and gas exploration, and to extract
hydrocarbons until there is a peace settlement on the island.
The Greek Cypriot government, a signatory to the U.N.
convention on the law of the sea which defines maritime
boundaries for economic exploitation, says it has the sovereign
right to explore for hydrocarbons.
Greek Cypriot leaders have said that revenues from any
energy deposits could be shared with Turkish Cypriots even
before a settlement of the conflict which divided the island
along linguistic and religious lines in 1974.
