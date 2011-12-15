ATHENS Dec 15 Greece's jobless rate rose to 17.7 percent in the third quarter from 16.3 percent in the previous three-month period, as economic activity slumped, the country's statistics service said on Thursday.

This is the highest quarterly unemployment rate recorded since this data series started in 1998. The jobless rate in the third quarter of 2010 had been 12.4 percent.

Greece has already published monthly unemployment figures through to September.. The quarterly data are based on a bigger survey sample and provide detailed employment figures for each sector of the economy. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)