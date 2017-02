ATHENS Feb 9 Greece's jobless rate rose to a fresh record of 20.9 percent in November from 18.2 percent in October, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday, as the debt crisis and austerity measures took their toll on the labour market.

Greek unemployment figures are not adjusted for seasonal factors.

The average jobless rate in the 17 countries sharing the euro rose slightly to a seasonally adjusted 10.4 percent in November from 10.3 in October. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Tatiana Fragou; editing by Anna Willard)