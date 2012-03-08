ATHENS, March 8 Greece's jobless rate rose
to a fresh record of 21 percent in December from 20.9 percent in
November, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday, as the
debt crisis and austerity measures took their toll on the labour
market.
Budget cuts imposed by the EU and the IMF as a condition to
save the debt-laden country from a chaotic default have caused a
wave of corporate closures and bankruptcies. Greece's average
annual unemployment rate for 2011 jumped to 17.3 percent from
12.5 percent in the previous year, according to ELSTAT figures.
Greek unemployment figures are not adjusted for seasonal
factors. The average jobless rate in the 17 countries sharing
the euro rose slightly in December to a seasonally adjusted 10.6
percent, from 10.5 percent in November.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)