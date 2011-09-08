ATHENS, Sept 8 Greece's June jobless rate eased in June from the record level it hit the previous month, helped by a pick-up in seasonal tourism employment.

The unemployment rate dropped to 16.0 percent from 16.6 percent in May, as more tourism jobs outweighed job cuts in the wider economy.

Greek unemployment figures are not adjusted for seasonal factors. The reading rose markedly year-on-year, from 11.6 percent in June 2010.

The average jobless rate in the 17 countries sharing the euro held steady at a seasonally adjusted 10.0 percent in June. (Reporting By Harry Papachristou)