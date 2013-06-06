ATHENS, June 6 Greece's jobless rate rose to 26.8 percent in March from a downwardly revised 26.7 percent in February, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

It was the highest reading since the statistics service began publishing jobless data in 2006 and more than twice the euro zone's average reading of 12.2 percent in April, reflecting the impact of a six-year, austerity-fueled recession.