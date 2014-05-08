ATHENS May 8 Greece's unemployment rate dipped to 26.5 percent in February from a downwardly revised 26.6 percent in the previous month, the country's statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

The reading, more than twice the euro zone's average of 11.8 percent in February and still hovering near record highs, reflects the impact of Greece's six-year, austerity-fuelled recession. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Karolina Tagaris)