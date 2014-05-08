Coffee giant JAB Holdings to start European roadshow for debt raising
LONDON, March 14 JAB Holdings, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business, will begin a European roadshow this week, it said on Tuesday, as it aims to raise debt.
ATHENS May 8 Greece's unemployment rate dipped to 26.5 percent in February from a downwardly revised 26.6 percent in the previous month, the country's statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.
The reading, more than twice the euro zone's average of 11.8 percent in February and still hovering near record highs, reflects the impact of Greece's six-year, austerity-fuelled recession. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Karolina Tagaris)
LONDON, March 14 JAB Holdings, owner of the world's biggest standalone coffee business, will begin a European roadshow this week, it said on Tuesday, as it aims to raise debt.
LONDON, March 14 Indian stocks hit record highs and the rupee firmed on Tuesday as landslide regional election wins bolstered the government's reform agenda, while emerging stocks rose to near two-week highs.
* Mulesoft inc - estimates that ipo price will be between $14.00 - $16.00 per share - sec filing Source text for Eikon: