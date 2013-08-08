DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ATHENS Aug 8 Greece's jobless rate rose to 27.6 percent in May from an upwardly revised 27 percent in April, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.
It was the highest reading since ELSTAT began publishing jobless data in 2006, and more than twice the euro zone's average reading of 12.1 percent in June, reflecting the impact of a six-year, austerity-fuelled recession.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.