ATHENS Aug 8 Greece's jobless rate rose to 27.6 percent in May from an upwardly revised 27 percent in April, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

It was the highest reading since ELSTAT began publishing jobless data in 2006, and more than twice the euro zone's average reading of 12.1 percent in June, reflecting the impact of a six-year, austerity-fuelled recession.