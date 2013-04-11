ATHENS, April 11 Greece's jobless rate scaled a new record of 27.2 percent in January from a revised 25.7 percent in December, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

It was the highest unemployment rate since the statistics service began publishing jobless data in 2006 as an austerity-fuelled recession continued to pummel the labour market.

The rate was more than twice the euro zone's average unemployment reading of 12 percent.