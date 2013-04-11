DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
ATHENS, April 11 Greece's jobless rate scaled a new record of 27.2 percent in January from a revised 25.7 percent in December, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
It was the highest unemployment rate since the statistics service began publishing jobless data in 2006 as an austerity-fuelled recession continued to pummel the labour market.
The rate was more than twice the euro zone's average unemployment reading of 12 percent.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.
BEIJING, March 7 Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie on Tuesday downplayed the lack of defence spending numbers in this year's budget as there had been in previous years, saying there was no problem with transparency in state spending plans.