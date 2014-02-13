DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
ATHENS Feb 13 Greece's unemployment rate rose further to a new record of 28 percent in November from a downwardly revised 27.7 percent in the previous month, the country's statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.
The reading - more than twice the euro zone's record-high average of 12.1 percent in November - highlights the impact of Greece's prolonged, austerity-fuelled recession on the labour market.
TOKYO, March 13 The euro on Monday firmed to its highest level against the dollar since early February, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.